Patrons at the Downtown Huntsville Library can rejoice, as the library is once again open.

According to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system, the location had experienced a power surge last week that caused an electrical panel to fail. The downtown library closed for major repairs and reopened 9 a.m. Thursday.

HCMPL said other locations were not been affected by the outage because network servers are on a different circuit from the downtown library.