Huntsville library could reopen next week

Patrons at the Downtown Huntsville Library will have to wait a little longer for the library to reopen.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system said the location experienced a power outage Tuesday. When power was restored, it led to a surge that caused an electrical panel to fail.

HMCPL said major repairs are now needed, which could take seven to 10 days. In the meantime, the downtown location will remain closed.

Patrons with books on hold can pick them up at the North Huntsville Library on Sparkman Drive. HCMPL said other locations have not been affected by the outage because network servers are on a different circuit from the downtown library.