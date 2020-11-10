Huntsville leaders discuss spike in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and the holiday season

Leaders in Huntsville gave an update on the coronavirus and how it's impacting Madison County as well as all of Alabama. In the last month, hospitalizations have increased 45% and are getting closer to the number of people hospitalized from back in August just weeks after the July 4th holiday.

Leaders in Huntsville stressed how important personal responsibility is as well as wearing a mask, sanitizing and separating. They're watching the uptick in cases closely.

Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said she wants people in the community to not show fatigue with the coronavirus pandemic, but continue to follow guidelines.

"The only action we can take now is to be compliant, strictly compliant with those health measures," she said.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it's something Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle explained he's asking people not to forget about as well.

"These are two months when people typically get together, people typically touch one another, hug one another, you have the holiday season, the holiday cheer. This season, we need to take a step back and make sure that we follow the basics," he said.

"We are worried that after Thanksgiving or after Christmas that we will see some growth," Hudson added.

Hudson said since more than 100 people are currently hospitalized in Madison County with coronavirus, people doing the right things to prevent getting sick is the best way to stop that number from going up.

"Before you are hospitalized, you have to be exposed. If we limit the exposure, then we don't have to worry about what happens with hospitalizations," she said.

Hudson also said having a spike in cases now is much different than during the summer months because it's also flu season. She said keeping case numbers down will help hospitals treat those who do get seriously sick.