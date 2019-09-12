Huntsville leader finds even greater business success after renewing focus on family, helping others

Alicia Ryan, one of the five honorees of the upcoming Women Honoring Women event, is the CEO of the LSINC Corporation and is committed to enabling smart people with launching great technologies.

She was graduated from George Mason with a degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology and received her master's in Organizational Leadership with a specialization in servant leadership and systems thinking.

Ryan said her mother was her first mentor, and helped guide her career path.

“At that time in my life I wanted to focus more on counseling and non-profits and she told me I would make a much better leader if I understood how to do it in business and then focused on giving back when I could,” Ryan said. “Which is what I have balanced my whole life to be.”

Ryan's first job was as a defense contractor in the Washington, D.C., area where she spent about 20 years, mostly as a consultant and strategist.

“As I started through my career when I was 30, I was promoted to director of one of the defense companies,” she said. “I was the only woman leader and I was the youngest director. I can still remember my colleagues making fun of me, swearing there was a man behind the curtain.”

Ryan was quickly moving up the corporate latter in her field, but her path would soon change.

"I ended up one day realizing that my nanny had pictures of both of my small children all over the walls,” she said.

“And I looked at a couple of them and I didn't know them. And she started telling me all about them and I said that is it.

“I walked upstairs and told my husband that I was done and I left a very lucrative career to move to Huntsville.”

Ryan and her family moved to Huntsville and started LSINC about 12 years ago out of their home.

"I started with two other people as an independent consulting group,” she said. “We sold so much with that within six months we had a $500,000 backlog which meant we needed to incorporate.”

Now, she employs about 100 people in a 53,000-square-foot facility in Research Park.

“From our traditional roots we do have government systems support that we provide on the Arsenal which I am very proud of,” Ryan said. “We also provide product development across defense and aerospace. We launched and created some pretty sophisticated industrial automated machines for large commercial clients.”

Ryan said mentors helped get her to where she is today.

“Some of the people in my circle have made huge differences in my life,” she said. “I learned to surround myself with people who are smarter than me. Especially in areas that I'm not comfortable with.”

Ryan also gives back by working on a number of non-profits and making sure the next generation has great opportunities.

Her family has also grown. Ryan and her husband adopted two children.

She is also part of the team that will launch and open the Alabama School for Cyber Technology and Engineering.

WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of the WEDC Foundation and the Woman Honoring Women event. It's Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Von Braun Center at 5:30 p.m. WAAY 31 anchor Najahe Sherman will emcee of the event.

Money raised will go to scholarships and educational workshops for college women.