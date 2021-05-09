Huntsville lawyer explains appeals process after Darby's attorney says they will

William Darby is out on a $100,000 bond following his guilty verdict Friday.

Hours after the verdict, his attorney announced plans to appeal the jury's decision.

In 2018, Darby responded to a call for a suicidal person where he found Parker holding a gun to his head.

Darby shot Parker to death with a shotgun.

WAAY-31 spoke with an attorney to learn more about the appeals process.

Some people are upset that Darby is appealing his guilty verdict, but Mark McDaniel has been a lawyer for more than 40 years and told us in cases like this...it's expected.

He says Darby has the right to appeal, but McDaniel believes it may not turn out the way Darby wants.

"Great prosecutors, great defense lawyers, one of the best trial judges in Alabama, were there any errors. That's what you're going to look at," said McDaniel.

Mark McDaniel is a lawyer in Huntsville and he says in almost any high-profile case...someone is going to try and appeal it.

In Darby's case, the biggest matter at hand was the police body camera footage and if Darby acted reasonably in the shooting and killing of Parker.

In the end, the judge and jurors believed he did not rather quickly.

So the same could be possible in the appeal process as well.

"There probably won't be a month-long trial or 2-month trial. There won't be as many legal issues to argue," said McDaniel.

He also says there's no telling exactly how long this appeals process will be, but that at the end of the day, to expect a fair process.

"You have justice, okay, because you've got the best lawyers on both sides and you've got a great trial judge. That's what justice is," said McDaniel.

Darby's attorney believes they will appeal the court's ruling, but we will not know anything more until the next several weeks.

Parker's family now plans to pursue a civil lawsuit against Darby and the City of Huntsville.