Huntsville landscapers continue to use Roundup Weed Killer despite California court ruling

The City of Huntsville said its landscapers will continue to use Roundup Weed Killer. This comes after a jury in California ruled the product gave a man cancer, and they awarded him $80 million in damages.

WAAY 31 has worked over the last 48 hours to find out where the city uses this weed killer and why they will continue to use it.

The city told WAAY 31 crews use Roundup in public right of ways near bridges and on the tops of drainage ditches. They said only certified technicians are allowed to use it. We have not been able to talk with those technicians, but WAAY 31 went to a local nursery to talk with a professional about the weed killer and to see if people in Huntsville will continue to use it.

Rebecca Tedder uses Roundup. She said she'll continue to do so because she takes many precautions, "At least wear a mask, gloves when you're applying those type things," said Tedder.

Jeff Bennett is the owner of Bennett Nurseries. He said the chemical at the heart of the Roundup lawsuit, glyphosate, is in many different brands of weed killer. That is is why it's important to read the instructions of any chemical you use, "Following the label as designed to be used, I think is more important than what you're actually using," said Bennett.

If the outcome of this lawsuit is scaring you away from using chemical weed killers with extensive warning booklets on the back, there is an alternative.

On top of tearing up the weeds by the root, you can also get an organic vinegar to kill the weeds, "Basically with that acid, you're burning the top of the weed down," said Bennett.

The maker of Roundup, Bayer, said they're disappointed in the jury's decision and said in a statement, "Regulatory authorities around the world consider glyphosate-based herbicides as safe when used as directed."

A study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer showed glyphosate is a probable carcinogen.

For Tedder, the use of chemical weed killer boils down to knowing what you're dealing with, "You read instructions and you're warned that what you do and don't do need to do in using chemicals, so I think it's common sense," said Tedder.

The City of Huntsville said it is constantly evaluating which weed killer is used and would not intentionally put employees or the public in danger. There would also need to be more definitive scientific research showing glyphosate causes cancer for them to stop using it as a weed killer.

The court ruling in California will be appealed by Bayer.