Huntsville lab explains how the coronavirus test could still cost you

A bill is calling for free coronavirus testing, but one lab in Huntsville explains not all providers may cover the cost.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

In the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, it calls for free coronavirus testing for anyone whose doctor determines is medically necessary. Medicare beneficiaries can also receive free testing.

However, a lab in North Alabama that performs coronavirus tests, warns patients to be cautious when it comes to billing. The lab said depending on the type of test, you may still have to pay.

Heather Richmond-Munyon, the director of billing at Diatherix Labratory said if you went through your doctor or a hospital, and had a panel test done, which tests for coronavirus, plus other viruses, that is when things could get tricky.

"If the provider is ordering something besides that single target, that patient will possibly have that responsibility dependent upon their plan," Munyon said.

Munyon said Diatherix Labratory processes tests for hospitals across the United States right now.

"Our services are in the clinics, or in the hospital system where we are getting a sample swab back from the client, and or hospital in our doors, we receive those samples within 24 hours," Munyon said. "Then within a 24 hour period, we're able to get that sample processed and also get those results back over."
Munyon said many people do not realize that if a physician wants to test for multiple viruses or diseases, that may not be covered by insurance. The bill would be coming from the lab, not the hospital.

"The biggest thing is, what is truly being ordered and what is truly being covered?," Munyon said. "So we're going to be in the end zone here when we have patients that maybe have miscommunication or misinterpretation on what's coming down the pipeline from the government right now."

To be safe, Munyon said even if you are healthy, double check with your provider on what exactly is covered.

"Of course, we always want to say, if its our loved one that's not feeling well, is the dollar really going to matter?," Munyon said. "But for some individuals, it very well could right now, the impact of not being able to work."
Munyon adds under regalotry guidance, they are required to physcially bill patients if its necessary.

