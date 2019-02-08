Madison County kindergarten teacher receives national recognition

A Mt. Carmel Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Benita Moyers, was selected for the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence from the National Education Association.

Moyers is one of 46 public school teachers to receive the award, which is presented at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in Washington, D.C. Teachers are nominated for the award by their peers, and five finalists receive $10,000.



Benita Moyers; Photo Credit: The NEA Foundation Benita Moyers; Photo Credit: The NEA Foundation

"The selection of Ms. Moyers for this national honor is another example of the exceptional educators working within the Madison County School System. Today, we celebrate with Ms. Moyers and her fellow instructors at Mt. Carmel Elementary. When teachers are honored for their exceptional work, everyone wins; the students, the parents the entire learning community," said Matt Massey, the superintendent of Madison County Schools.

Below is a statement from Rhonda Booth, the principal at Mt. Carmel Elementary School in Madison County:

"Mrs. Moyers is a very innovative and dynamic teacher. While it's not surprising that she's being honored for excellence in teaching, we are thrilled for her to receive the recognition she deserves. Her kindergarten students are fortunate to have her laying the foundation for their education."