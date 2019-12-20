Huntsville kids shop with a cop before the holidays

Some lucky kids in Huntsville got an experience of a lifetime.

The Huntsville Police Department partnered with Target on University Drive to give local kids in the area money to shop with a cop.

The kids were able to pick out anything they wanted in the store.

Parents say they are thankful for the service of these men and women in blue.

"We don’t realize how much of a role they play in the community as far as, you know just watching our kids and keeping us safe. We take it for granted," said Sandra Bailey, Huntsville.

"It’s always extra special and we’ve got some officers to volunteer and come out and walk around with these kids personally, kinda get to know them," said Jacob Kosiba, Huntsville Police.

Police say they hope this is just one positive experiences these kids will have with police.