Huntsville's job growth affects local businesses

The national unemployment rate is down to 3.7%. Right here in North Alabama, around 6,000 new jobs are on the way in the next few years.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

David Businda owns Halloween Express in the Parkway Mall. He said although he's getting around four or five applications a day, the quality of the applicants has gone down.

"It's a little bit tighter this year, as far as finding a good quality person," Businda said.

The owner of the Cozy Cow, near Big Spring Park, said she has gotten the same amount of applications in the last 4 months as Halloween Express gets every day.

"We haven't seen a lot of applications, maybe five or six in the last four months," Lisa Statham said.

Halloween Express is only open for two months, but the Cozy Cow is open year-around.

"We don't get a lot of turn over because everybody is friends. We've known each other for years," Statham said.

She said as more jobs and more people move here, it's good for business.

"We do get a lot of walk-ins that have just moved here," Statham said.

Statham also said her biggest competition in hiring are restaurants where employees can make more money on tips.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has Huntsville's unemployment rate just under the national average at 3.6 as of August.

