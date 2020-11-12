Huntsville jewelry vendor to feature handmade pieces at Holiday Market at MidCity

Over 70 vendors are set to participate in the Holiday Market at MidCity this Sunday—Stucchi’s Jewelry is one of them.

"We are very excited to participate. It's the first time we'll be there and hopefully we can showcase our jewelry so that people here in and around Huntsville can have the chance to buy our handmade jewelry," said Carla Stucchi, general manager of Stucchi’s Jewelry.

Stucchi and her brother sell handmade Peruvian jewelry at their store in Huntsville. They began selling their jewelry online through social media and now regularly sell at markets in addition to their store.

Stucchi is from Peru and she says sharing culture through her jewelry is an important aspect of her business.

"It's very exciting. I am very excited because I am from Peru and I can bring something from my country and I can share it with the people of the city, and they can buy and wear something handmade—it fills me with a lot of pride and satisfaction,” Stucchi said.

This weekend, Stucchi says they’ll feature a range of jewelry from rings to earrings to chains in both silver and gold. Some of the pieces have a special meaning.

"These seeds have a myth, they are believed to protect you and help you in love and fortune,” Stucchi said.

The Holiday Market at MidCity will take place Nov. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. In addition to local vendors, the market will also feature live music, Santa and food and drinks.

For more information on Stucchi’s Jewelry, visit their Facebook page.