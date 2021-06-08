Huntsville is working on making the city more pedestrian friendly

WAAY 31 took our questions about pedestrian safety straight to the city. The long-range planner said they're working to improve it in several areas.

It's places like the intersection of Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway that have city planners looking at how to improve pedestrian crossings.

That busy intersection is part of the most direct route from downtown Huntsville to areas like Lowe Mill and Campus 805.

"If it's mom and dad and a couple kids trying to bike from downtown to Lowe Mill, that's not the ideal route. So we're really trying to make the bike and pedestrian infrastructure a little more accessible between those two spots," says Dennis Madsen, manager of urban and long-range planning for the city of Huntsville.

Madsen said they're looking at two ways to improve pedestrian infrastructure. One includes adding more sidewalk friendly areas to future construction projects.

However, he says the more difficult task is improving sidewalks that were built in the 1970s and 80s.

"We're going in, really in neighborhoods throughout the historic core, South Huntsville, North Huntsville. Older parts of downtown, and kind of finding areas on the grid where there are gaps in the sidewalk. And we're specifically looking at focusing on places that connect between, say neighborhoods and potential destinations," says Madsen.

He says there's another important aspect to making the city safer for pedestrians.

That's making sure drivers know which areas they can expect people to be walking or trying to cross the road.

"Making sure you have comfortable sidewalks that don't put people in hazardous positions, but I also think that it can come down to some really good sign signaling, making sure that drivers are aware of pedestrians around them," explains Madsen.

He says they rely on community members to help identify areas where they want to see improvements. However, it always comes down to money, and figuring out how they are going to distribute the funds to make all of these changes.

Madsen says they are in the process of applying for a grant to build a skybridge that would go over Memorial Parkway and connect Governors Drive to the Lowe Mill area.

This project has been in the works for years, but they haven't been able to secure a grant yet. They're hoping to find out if they received the grant by this fall.