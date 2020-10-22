Huntsville is part of the Tennessee RiverTown program

Huntsville is now part of the Tennessee RiverTowns program. It is one of 15 communities chose to work on becoming an official Tennessee RiverTown and part of the Tennessee RiverLine.

What this means is the RiverTown program will bring more activities and events all along the river.

The goal is to expand hiking and walking trails from the community to the river.

Huntsville Councilwoman Dr. Jennie Robinson said becoming part of the Tennessee RiverTown program will keep Huntsville thriving.

“It will help people discover this place that will renew them and help them, help us be a better community," said Robinson. "That’s what a RiverTown is. So, we really will be a RiverTown, connecting this river to all the great things that are going on and this will become a wonderful place that will contribute to the quality of life of our community.”

This is just the first step to becoming an official Tennessee RiverTown.

Guntersville, Decatur and Bridgeport also are part of the program.