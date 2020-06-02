Huntsville prepares for another protest after violence Monday night

Huntsville is gearing up for another protest on Wednesday. This comes after police used non-lethal gas to disperse a large crowd from the Madison County Courthouse Monday night after they say protesters threw rocks at officers.

WAAY 31 watched as multiple city crews worked to remove rocks from all around the square Tuesday morning. Police say those rocks were thrown at them Monday night, which is part of why they are being removed.

The City of Huntsville said the rocks were only a temporary fix so they decided to move forward with the plan to replace them after people were slipping on them and throwing them.

Huntsville police said no officers were hurt Monday night. Another rally against police brutality will be held at the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m.