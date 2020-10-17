Huntsville hosts Women's March Saturday

Thousands of people came out to participate in the Women's March in Washington Saturday. The annual women's march already happened earlier this year.

With the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the organization wanted to march again to honor her and fight for women's rights.

However, it was not just in Washington where Women marched. Here in North Alabama, people took part. In Huntsville, The United Women of Color hosted a march downtown Saturday afternoon.

Participants marched from Meridian St. to the courthouse steps, where several women spoke.

"If you haven't voted yet, you can vote absentee and when you vote, tell them Ruth sent you," One speaker said Saturday.

There was also voter registration, absentee ballot applications, and ballot amendment handouts available.