Huntsville honors Rosa Parks on 65th anniversary of her arrest

Huntsville is honoring civil rights activist and Alabama native, Rosa Parks, on the 65th anniversary of her arrest that sparked a movement.

One seat on every Huntsville public bus will be blocked off and dedicated in honor of Parks this week. It's to commemorate her refusal to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery City bus on Dec. 1, 1955.

A day state representative, Laura Hall, said brought change to Alabama and the nation.

“Today, I stand here because of a woman who chose to sit so that I could stand," said Hall. "What better legacy than to honor her with the activities this committee and Huntsville has planned in her honor.”

Sunday is the 2nd annual commemoration service. The event will be livestreamed on the Rosa Parks Day Committee Facebook page.