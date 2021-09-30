Huntsville homicide rate nearing pre-pandemic average

The number of homicides in Huntsville already sits at 16 cases in 2021 marking a return to pre-pandemic averages.

According to numbers released by the Federal Bureau of Investigations this week, violent crimes reported across the country increased sharply in 2020, yet Alabama saw a decrease overall.

Huntsville, the largest metro in North Alabama, bucked the national trend in 2020 with less than ten homicides reported.

FBI data reports from 2010-2020 showed 12 homicides in 2019 and nearly 30 in 2018. The ten year homicide average for the Rocket City sits at about 18.

This year the city is experiencing a rise back to pre-pandemic homicide averages once again. This is occurring as Huntsville experiences major population growths.

The homicide rate is one of the most watched crime stats tracked and used as an indicator on overall crime in a community.

“It’s a scary crime, everyone is concerned about that one," Huntsville Police Deputy Chief DeWayne McCarver told WAAY 31 News Thursday.

The city's homicide rate is just a number, but the lives impacted by these crimes are changed forever.

“Any loss of life is too much loss of life," the Deputy Chief said.

McCarver has spent the past 27 years on the force, and he has seen the city's homicide rate rise and fall, usually with economic conditions.

“Our homicides are almost all tied to either domestic violence or drug offenses, we have very few random acts of violence that result in a homicide," McCarver explained. "We have seen a steady decline in homicides for some time, but this year we have seen an increase over last year."

Huntsville police tell WAAY 31 they can't point to one particular factor to explain the decreases and current uptick in homicides, but they say their officers are focusing efforts on rebuilding relationships with the communities they serve. The biggest indicator of a homicide rate though seems directly linked to economic conditions.

"Simply the fact that we live in a city that is doing really well plays a factor in there being less crime," McCarver said.

Huntsville investigators have closed all of their open homicide case investigations to date this year, they said.