Huntsville homeowner grieves loss of home after house fire

Right now, Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating what caused a fire that severely damaged 2 town homes.

It happened Friday night on Steeplechase Drive. 7 units responded to the fire.

The owner of one of the town homes told WAAY 31 he was actually taking a nap when he woke up, smelled the smoke and saw the flames.

"I said 'I got to go! I got to get out of the house because I don't want to get burned up. I don't want to die here," homeowner David Gunther said.

That was the first thought that popped into Gunther's head as soon as he saw the flames. He was left without words after returning home Saturday and seeing the damage.

Now, he is going through the rubble, picking up what he can. Gunther had been living at this home for 37 years and says it hurts to see his house in this condition.

"This was my daddy's house! I'm going to clean it up as best as I can," Gunther said.

Still, he's thankful the fire only damaged the back of the home.

"Could be worse my whole house could have burnt down," Gunther said.

Without electricity or hot water, Gunther says he doesn't have a choice, but to stay at his burnt out home tonight. At the same time, he says things happen for a reason and it will all work out in the end.

"I'll put it in God's hands," Gunther said.