Huntsville high school seniors share thoughts on online learning, postponed graduation

Huntsville City Schools will announce how they plan to teach students from home for the rest of the school year.

Around this time, seniors are usually buying their graduation caps and their outfits for senior prom. But instead, seniors are finishing out the year at home waiting to see what happens next now that the coronavirus has forced schools to shut down.

"At first, I didn't think it would be as serious," said Nicholas Culver.

His classmate, Aaliyah Thomas, shares similar thoughts.

"I didn't think it was going to blow up like it did," said Thomas.

When schools closed a couple of weeks ago, the two Columbia High School seniors never imagined they would spend the rest of the school year at home.

"But then, stuff just collapsed and I was like, 'I don't know about this!'" said Culver.

Starting April 6, Huntsville City Schools plan to implement a blended learning program. This means students and employees will work online, but will also use traditional resources as well.

"I like it because it lets me go at my own pace, but I also am losing that motivation that I got from going to school because I get a whole bunch of distractions at home, like playing video games and talking to my friends," said Culver.

Another thing on their minds is all of the clubs, sports and activities they're missing out on.

"Once I heard they cancelled school, I actually got mad because we didn't do most of the stuff seniors should've did like senior picnic," said Thomas.

And now, according to a video message posted on the district's website, graduation will be rescheduled to the end of June.

"Don't let this pandemic just bring your hopes down, 'cause you're still going to be able to graduate. It's just gonna be different this time," said Culver.

Huntsville City Schools are having a virtual news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday. They will go over the blended learning plan and discuss other updates.