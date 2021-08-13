Huntsville drug dealers sentenced to more than decade in prison

Two Huntsville men have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on federal drug and gun charges.

Antonio Lavar Burton, a/k/a Fat Tony, 37, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing heroin. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2020.

Quincy Cortez McClendon, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. McClendon pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley said a federal judge handed down the sentences Wednesday.

“Alabama’s opioid crisis is eroding the quality of life for many of our residents. Misuse of prescription opioid pain medicine puts people at risk of turning to heroin and eventual overdose,” Escalona said in a news release.

“These defendants profited from the misery of addiction and will now spend many years in prison. We are grateful to the Huntsville Police Department, DEA, and the U.S. Marshals for their work to combat violent crime and heroin trafficking in Northern Alabama.”

“The successful prosecution of Burton and McClendon should put others who engage in this type of activity on notice: if you sell drugs you will face federal charges and a lengthy prison sentence,” said Byerley.

DEA investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. prosecuted the case.