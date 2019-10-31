Huntsville heating techs explain what to know when you turn on the heat this season

You're probably preparing to turn the heat on for the first time this season, if you haven't already. Huntsville heating techs are working around the clock to keep everyone warm.

"We've had calls all day about, 'Hey, we just turned our heat on, and it's not working,'" said a service technician, Jacob Williams.

We caught up with Williams at the beginning of what was sure to be a very busy day.

"This is about the busiest time in heating, right now, when we get the first freeze and people start turning their units on," said Williams.

Williams said a lot of issues can be avoided with regular maintenance checks throughout the year to fix issues before they get too bad.

"Ignition failure on gas units or it can be failure on the electric side of the heat. We can have thermostat issues," said Williams.

Thermostats can take around an hour to fix and cost a minimum of $200. Other issues depend on what kind of unit you have and how old it is.

The older it is the harder and more expensive it is to find replacement parts. A hole in the heat exchanger is one of the most dangerous things that can happen. It can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, but should be caught with regular checks.

And that burning smell?

"It's normal because we have dust and buildup on the electric heat kit inside the unit, so sometimes, it takes 10 or 15 minutes for that to burn off," said Williams.

He says if that burning smell does continue after 15 minutes, you need to call a professional to come check it out.