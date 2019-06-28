Alabama health officials warn about rabies after bats found inside daycare

A warning about rabies from Alabama health officials was issued after bats were found inside a daycare in Union Springs, about 45 miles southeast of Montgomery.

Rabies is a deadly, viral disease spread from infected animals. Doctors told WAAY 31 just a bite or exposure to an infected animal's saliva is all it takes for someone to end up in the emergency room.

"First of all, it's concerning, anything with rabies. I'm scared for myself, so with kids? I can only imagine," said Keneshia Cope.

Cope has a one-year-old son and can't imagine leaving him at a daycare that has bats inside.

"So many stray animals everywhere, you never know what they are eating and feasting on," said Cope.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is pushing for awareness of rabies after investigating the daycare. Officials say the daycare had three bats in living spaces of the facility, but when the department went to investigate, the bats had already been disposed of. The department says protocol states they must assume the bats were rabid to err on the side of caution.

Dr. Thomas Calvert works at Huntsville Hospital and says rabies treatment isn't quick and easy.

"Empiric treatment for rabies, which is a serious of vaccines in a course of about a month," said Calvert.

At least 50 Alabama children are now receiving the vaccine. Dr. Calvert says people can identify a potentially dangerous animal.

"The infected animal is almost always sick, and is doing something that is very atypical for what it would normally do. For example, a bat in the middle of the day, or walking on the ground," said Calvert.

Cope says the push for awareness is important to keeping everyone safe.

"To be safe and be secure, those are two things that I think of for anybody, adult, child, elder, whoever," said Cope.

The health department says if you find an animal that could carry rabies, call them immediately so they can remove it.