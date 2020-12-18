Clear

Huntsville health officials get the Coronavirus vaccine, encourage other to follow suit

A Moderna vaccine could be authorized soon. The authorization comes as people across the country and right here in North Alabama are still deciding if and when they want to get a vaccine!

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 6:16 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Dr. Hassoun from Huntsville Hospital was one of the first people in North Alabama to get a Coronavirus vaccine. He encourages everyone to get the vaccine when its available. We are learning that most people are divided on when they want to get the shot. A new ABC poll shows 40 percent of Americans want it as soon as possible. 44 percent want to wait a bit. 15 percent say they won't get it at all. 

"I'm feeling really great I had a little bit of minimal soreness around the injection site like any other vaccine shots and now its gone and I'm feeling really really good, no other symptoms," explained Dr. Hassoun. 

Dr. Hassoun said the Coronavirus vaccine felt like any other vaccine you'd normally take.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 4254
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson43318571
Mobile22829392
Madison18184170
Tuscaloosa16165205
Montgomery14320266
Shelby1336693
Baldwin11364145
Lee905573
Morgan896772
Etowah844282
Calhoun8290136
Marshall814169
Houston631051
DeKalb618851
Cullman606464
Limestone566850
St. Clair556763
Lauderdale534663
Elmore523978
Walker4568125
Talladega454667
Jackson454428
Blount403652
Colbert398855
Autauga357043
Coffee306629
Franklin295335
Dale289759
Covington263338
Chilton263147
Dallas255536
Russell25396
Escambia233333
Clarke213724
Tallapoosa213196
Chambers207658
Pike178621
Marion177942
Winston169225
Lawrence167237
Marengo156626
Bibb154842
Pickens150124
Geneva145316
Butler136844
Barbour130930
Fayette124618
Cherokee124124
Hale122133
Randolph115429
Washington105223
Henry10378
Clay103429
Monroe97710
Cleburne92315
Lamar91211
Macon88227
Lowndes88032
Crenshaw80332
Wilcox79919
Conecuh79315
Perry7699
Bullock74220
Sumter70123
Greene56520
Choctaw45920
Coosa4455
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493230

Reported Deaths: 5845
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby58757782
Davidson53221489
Knox26658232
Rutherford24221208
Hamilton23126229
Williamson14786107
Sumner13383173
Out of TN1300562
Wilson10397106
Unassigned1008852
Montgomery9442103
Sullivan9080154
Washington8632135
Blount798280
Maury789394
Bradley752056
Putnam7494101
Sevier714654
Madison6920140
Robertson533966
Hamblen487370
Tipton467347
Anderson455045
Greene454780
Gibson428880
Coffee414552
Bedford395152
Dickson393750
Dyer384063
Lawrence377851
Carter376876
McMinn369660
Warren364226
Cumberland357447
Roane352040
Loudon330125
Obion327965
Jefferson316651
Monroe312650
Hawkins297146
Franklin292243
Fayette283844
Lincoln271027
Weakley268040
Hardeman260040
Rhea252642
Henderson249239
Lauderdale242027
White239134
Carroll236047
Marshall233026
Cheatham231618
Macon228134
Cocke227634
Hardin227433
Wayne222416
Campbell219430
Giles205056
Trousdale204312
Henry203128
Haywood197033
Overton186439
Smith179923
DeKalb176626
McNairy170934
Johnson166626
Scott165712
Hickman160623
Fentress159327
Marion159022
Grainger147621
Crockett142229
Bledsoe14016
Lake133111
Claiborne132911
Chester127126
Unicoi121735
Morgan118611
Cannon11687
Decatur115217
Benton105626
Union10457
Lewis103117
Grundy103014
Humphreys9918
Polk94415
Sequatchie9216
Jackson85418
Meigs77413
Stewart74519
Clay74021
Perry71823
Houston71221
Moore5684
Van Buren4935
Pickett48316
Hancock2794

