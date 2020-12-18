Huntsville health officials get the Coronavirus vaccine, encourage other to follow suit

Dr. Hassoun from Huntsville Hospital was one of the first people in North Alabama to get a Coronavirus vaccine. He encourages everyone to get the vaccine when its available. We are learning that most people are divided on when they want to get the shot. A new ABC poll shows 40 percent of Americans want it as soon as possible. 44 percent want to wait a bit. 15 percent say they won't get it at all.

"I'm feeling really great I had a little bit of minimal soreness around the injection site like any other vaccine shots and now its gone and I'm feeling really really good, no other symptoms," explained Dr. Hassoun.

Dr. Hassoun said the Coronavirus vaccine felt like any other vaccine you'd normally take.