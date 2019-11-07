Huntsville hair weave shop target in overnight break-in

Take a look at surveillance video from an overnight break-in.

Tonight, Huntsville Police are tracking down the three people who broke the door of a weave shop with a hammer, and stole bundles of high-dollar hair!

It happened at the Weave Spot on University Drive.

The Weave Spot is open for business, but the owner wants you to come forward if you know anything, and he's putting up a $1,000 reward.

"We got 3 suspects. 1 girl, 2 males. We're really not targeting anyone," said an employee.

Employees didn't want to reveal their names but told WAAY-31 the three suspects got away with high quality hair.

The burglary already has them talking about a security system upgrade.

"We are having a new ADT security system that will be beefed up. That way if it was to occur again at night, we will have better surveillance," he said.

The video shows around 5:00 Thursday morning, the suspects threw a hammer through the front door.

Police told us there's no evidence they had a gun, and they're not considered dangerous.

Employees want to let customers know they're open, and they have a message.

"It could have happened to anyone and we want our customers to know that they are safe when they come here," he said.

The owner told us you can call the store with anonymous tips, or call police.