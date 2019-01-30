Huntsville hair stylist says $20 argument led to car running her over

A Huntsville hair stylist is at home recovering after getting run over by a car after finishing a woman’s hair.

She says the customer didn’t want to pay her $20.

Investigators say the customer’s boyfriend ran over the stylist outside a home salon on Pulaski Pike near Northwest Hester Lane.

"I spent four hours on your hair braiding. You are going to pay me my money," said Latosha White.

White said the woman, whom she only knows as “Tierra,” wouldn’t give her the remaining $20 for the $55 service. So, White told the customer she wanted the money from the woman's boyfriend who was coming to pick her up.

"Call your boyfriend and tell him to get the rest cause your money's at home," White said.

That’s when White said they got into a verbal altercation insider her home salon.

"We were in a disagreement walking out of the house … and she said she can't believe I was acting like this about some hair," White said.

White said the boyfriend handed her the $20, but the couple wouldn’t leave her yard.

"I'm going to shoot y'all or beat you up. Just go on and leave," White said she told them.

And following that, White said the woman’s boyfriend threw her to the ground and got back in his vehicle.

“He kicked it in reverse and drug me up under it,” White said.

White was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made, but Huntsville police say they are talking to all three people involved in the incident.

Huntsville police said they urge business owners and any victims of crimes to let them handle and not try to solve the matter themselves.