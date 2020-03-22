Huntsville hair salons deciding to stay open or closed with coronavirus outbreak

Though the coronavirus has forced several businesses to close...salons and barbershops can still stay open.

WAAY-31 spoke to how hairstylists are trying to maneuver in such an unprecedented time.

According to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, shops can stay open...

As long as there's a six-foot distance between the customers and less than 25 people inside at a time.

We spoke with several stylists who told us it's all a tough decision to make... deciding to stay open or not.

"Knowing that I'm protecting the clients who have allowed for me to have a business and especially the people that I work with and my family, by not being there and trying to join in the effort to try and slow this down," said Kristie Montiel.

Kristie Montiel is a hair stylist for Mane Salon.

She told us her boss decided to closed their doors to keep everyone, including their clients, safe.

In Alabama, barbershops and hair salons do not have to close.

However, health officials say if you cannot keep your clients a six-feet way from each other, you can't be in business.

So, several hair salon owners told WAAY-31 they've decided to go ahead and close now to help keep everyone healthy.

"There's really no way to keep ourselves safe or keep our clients completely safe if we're touching them," said Montiel.

But Elleven Salon is keeping its doors open on a modified schedule.

One of the stylists we spoke to said they have consolidated to only 4 stylists at a time and just a few customers in at once.

Montiel thinks the best thing to do is what health care professionals are stressing.

Stay home. Stay out of the public and away from people," she said.

Several of the hair salon owners we spoke with who decided to close have enough space for the distance protocol... but say the safest way for the client and the stylist is to just not come in close contact with people until the coronavirus outbreak calms down.