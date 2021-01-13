Huntsville gun store and range sees increase in sales during past year

WAAY 31 worked to learn more about gun sales in Huntsville on Wednesday in light of the House impeaching President Donald Trump.

Bullet and Barrel said they've seen guns and ammo flying off the shelves all year as well as people coming in for training.

"As news come in, we'll see bumps. Overall, business is definitely higher, but it will still come and go as waves. Whenever a new alert comes across the phone, we can time it for about an hour as far as how busy that day will be," said Louis Southard, Bullet and Barrel's general manager.

The store explained it's had to introduce limits on some of its ammo to make sure they can keep some on the shelves. They said they have good relationships with their vendors and that's helping them keep items on their shelves.

Southard said throughout the past year, they've seen more volume than usual.