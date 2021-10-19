Clear

Huntsville groups seek input on pedestrian, bike safety

Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

The public meeting will be held Wednesday in the Public Services Building.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:09 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Huntsville residents will have an opportunity to join the conversation on how to improve bike and pedestrian safety in a public input session Wednesday.

The City of Huntsville and Barge Design Solutions will host the session from 5–7 p.m. in the conference room on the first floor of the Public Services Building, 320 Fountain Circle, Huntsville. The session will focus on improvements along Memorial Parkway.

“It’s important to plan now, because we envision a Huntsville where more people will be walking, biking or taking public transit to workplaces and recreational amenities,” said Dennis Madsen, Huntsville’s manager of urban and long-range planning. “As we plan for these alternative modes, safety is a key consideration.”

Madsen said they hope to “hear some good ideas” during the session and other planned public meetings. The City said an area bike plan was completed in February to show biking and pedestrian concepts for the Huntsville area, and it aims to implement the plan over a 20-year period.

