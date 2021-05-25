Huntsville groups march to commemorate George Floyd, discuss change in Huntsville

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In Huntsville, people met at St. John AME Church to hear from march organizers before marching to Big Spring Park. Speakers from across different social justice organizations in Huntsville spoke about the impact George Floyd's death had on them personally and the community around them.

"We gathered in the name of justice, we gather in the name of equality," said Reverend Maurice Wright II.

Speakers also focused on change they want to see here in Huntsville.

"I refuse to stand by and allow police officers, public officials, or government agencies to abuse their power and take us back to the 1950s," said Angela Whitlock, event organizer.

After those speeches they walked for 9 minutes and 20 seconds to symbolize the amount of time George Floyd was on the ground with a police officer's knee pressed on his neck. The march was semi-silent, the group only said the words George Floyd spoke almost 30 times before his death: "I can't breathe."

The crowd held candles on their way here to Big Spring Park. They were encouraged to social distance as much as possible.