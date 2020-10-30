Huntsville group to host second annual Christmas event for local immigrant families

One Huntsville group is seeking to bring another year of Christmas joy to the local immigrant community through its annual holiday event.

Ava Caldwell and Aylene Valentin are organizers for Huntsville Helping Hands, who began Christmas for Immigrant Families last year when they saw a need to provide Christmas gifts to local immigrant children and adults.

“The community just rallied around it and we were able to provide gifts and a party with Santa Claus and decorating cookies and music and decorations for these families. For some of them, the children had never even received a gift and they’d been through horrible circumstances and it was just beautiful to watch their faces light up,” Caldwell said.

Last year, Caldwell says they gave gifts to more than 25 immigrant children and adults. The group has more than doubled this amount this year with almost 60 individuals sponsored thus far.

This year’s event will take place on Dec. 12 and 13 and will look quite different due to the pandemic. The organizers say they had to get creative to bring that same spirit while taking Covid-19 precautions.

“We’re going to schedule immigrant families and they’re going to come in through one door, one hallway, we’re going to have a table set up to get their information, we’re going to have all the presents ready to go and Santa Claus will be there to get the bag of their gifts and bring it to them,” Caldwell said.

Families will come at their scheduled time to get their gifts and will then walk through a decorated hallway, which will include a backdrop for Polaroid pictures with Santa.

The organizers say that the event fills an important role in bringing Christmas cheer to those in need.

“I think it provides the families some hope. It lets them know that there are people who care about them. In some cases, members of the immigrant community have been demonized and I think this helps them see that we see them just like we see ourselves and we see our families,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell and Valentin want people to know that the information for all the children and adults being sponsored will be kept confidential. The group is still seeking sponsors up until Nov. 11.

The event will be held at the United Church of Huntsville, which partners with Huntsville Helping Hands, as the group is in the process of receiving its 501c3 status.

For more information, visit Huntsville Helping Hand’s Facebook page or email: helpinghandshsval@gmail.com