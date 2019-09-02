Huntsville group ready to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery

As hurricane Dorian is approaching Florida's edge, one Huntsville group is gearing up to help with recover efforts.

"We have all of our volunteers on standby. Our equipment is hooked up and ready to go and we are just waiting," Prepare and Respond Executive Board Member, Greg Nelson.

Prepare and Respond in Huntsville has heavy-duty equipment packed up in a shed, ready to be used. The equipment will be used to remove trees,dig people out of homes and move the heaviest of debris. PAR said they have volunteers ready to get on the road. Right now they are just waiting to see where the damage is after the storm. PAR went to Lee County back in March to help tornado victims and they spent weeks cleaning up damage. PAR said they are prepared to do the same thing for Florida, because the nation also came together to help Madison County when the 2011 tornadoes hit.

"For people to come and not know who we were and to give their time and their efforts and their money to put us back together again, we can do no less," said Nelson.

PAR said they still have room for more volunteers.

If you're interested, click here: http://parforthecause.org/