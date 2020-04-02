Huntsville grocery store struggling to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus crisis

Grocery stores across the country are working to re-stock their shelves during this pandemic.

We took our questions to one grocery store in Huntsville where employees are working around the clock to allow people to get what they need.

"Not good. We're probably getting about half of what we're trying to get," said Steve Hammer.

Steve Hammer is the pharmacy buyer for Star Market in Huntsville.

He told WAAY 31 it's hard to tell which products they'll be able to keep in stock.

Right now, the store is limiting the amount of certain items that you can buy at one time, like toilet tissue and bottled water.

But others, like canned goods and eggs, don't have a limit.

Hammer told us he hopes people will take others into consideration when shopping.

"If somebody comes in and says, 'can I get 12 of these' we don't really have a problem with it but opposed to the other 11 guys after you, not having any," he said.

Star Market has a shipment truck come in about every 2 days, and Hammer told us they haven't had hand sanitizer or large shipments of cleaning supplies in a while.

But, one thing keeping them afloat is the help of other grocery stores.

"We try to make sure everybody's on the same page and try to make sure everybody's that's having a problem that that side of town might have it and the other side of town doesn't we can swap stuff around," he said.

Star Market is operating under its normal business hours and they will not change until there's an official order to do so.

They also told us you may have noticed the price of some items increasing.. but it's only to keep up with demand during this pandemic.