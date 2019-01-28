Huntsville City Hall and municipal offices will be closed, Tuesday due to the winter weather and hazardous road conditions.
This includes Public Transit, Handi-Ride, Municipal Court, and all municipal services and facilities.
Garbage collection will experience delays for the remainder of the week. Residents should place their trash cans curbside on their regularly scheduled day and leave them there until crews can pick them up.
For more information about the impact of the weather event on City services, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/WinterWeather.
Related Content
- Huntsville government offices closed Tuesday; garbage collection delayed
- New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area
- Garbage truck catches on fire
- Government offices, businesses closing early due to weather threat
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville participates in Giving Tuesday
- Huntsville music survey closes Monday
- Closings and delays for Jan. 18
- School closings and delays due to weather
- School delays, closings and business re-openings
Scroll for more content...