Huntsville government offices closed Tuesday; garbage collection delayed

Huntsville City Hall and municipal offices will be closed, Tuesday due to the winter weather and hazardous road conditions.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

This includes Public Transit, Handi-Ride, Municipal Court, and all municipal services and facilities.

Garbage collection will experience delays for the remainder of the week. Residents should place their trash cans curbside on their regularly scheduled day and leave them there until crews can pick them up.

For more information about the impact of the weather event on City services, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/WinterWeather.

