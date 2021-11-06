Huntsville gets Blue & Gold Star Families markers at the Veterans Museum

Saturday, gold and blue star memorials were unveiled in Huntsville.

It's the first of its kind.

WAAY-31 has more on the importance of this dedication ahead of Veteran's Day.

At the Veterans Memorial Park is where there's hundreds of people being honored for their service to our country.

But,there's one group of people that don't always get recognized: Gold Star Families.

Now, that's all changing.

"That's what we're all about it. To honor our veterans, educate the public and then support veterans activities," Randy Withrow.

Randy Withrow is the director of the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville.

He told us he's honored to have the new gold and blue star dedication markers planted in front of the building.

"The blue star memorial honors all those that have served in the armed forces. The gold star honors those that have lost their lives in the armed forces, in service to our country," he said.

The markers were unveiled Saturday morning but there's also a new Gold Star monument.

It's also the first of its kind & it sits at the Veterans Memorial Park near downtown.

As we approach Veteran's Day, Withrow says the community should continue to uplift veterans not just today, or on a holiday, but every day.

"I think it's important that we show the people, especially the gold star folks, that we care about them and they're not forgotten. That's the important message here, is that we're all honoring them and that's what we're here," he said.

Next week there will be a parade with veterans and their families and there will be members of the gold and blue star families there as well.

Withrow says whenever you can just tell someone thank you and remind them they're appreciated.