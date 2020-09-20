Huntsville friends and family celebrate church member's 100th birthday

Several people came out to celebrate a special woman's 100th birthday in Huntsville on Sunday.

Mrs. Sylvia Elizabeth Parker Scott turns 100 this Wednesday but her church wanted to do something early.

The friends and family of Scott and those of Church Street Cumberland Presbyterian decided drive by the church and say kind words or bring a gift to say happy birthday.

Everyone was socially distant and even wore mask, even in the car.

They told us Scott is the eldest member of the church and is thankful to be alive.

Mrs. Scott was smiling and waving from ear to ear the entire time and thanks the community for ringing in a truly special and blessed birthday.