Huntsville football wins Chick fil A Menu Eating Contest

It's the battle of the quickest eaters Tuesday night in Huntsville.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Grissom football took on Huntsville in an epic Chick Fil A eating contest. 

Huntsville ended up winning, but with their rivalry game looming on Friday, the Young Life contest provided some fun for players and coaches. 

