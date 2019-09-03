Huntsville football wins Chick fil A Menu Eating Contest

Grissom football took on Huntsville in an epic Chick Fil A eating contest.
Huntsville ended up winning, but with their rivalry game looming on Friday, the Young Life contest provided some fun for players and coaches.
