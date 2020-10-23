Huntsville's first lady laid to rest Friday

The city of Huntsville mourned Eula Battle's death on Friday. A service held at Trinity United Methodist Church celebrated the extraordinary life of the first lady of our city.

Mrs. Battle was honored for a life that she dedicated to serving others in North Alabama.

Eula and Tommy Battle; Courtesy of the City of Huntsville Eula and Tommy Battle; Courtesy of the City of Huntsville

Charles Gattis, a retired Reverend at the church, delivered her eulogy on Friday. He touched upon parts of Mrs. Battle's life that echoed stories many others shared throughout the week about her dedication to students and teachers in the community. She was also remembered for being the best friend of her husband, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

"Eula was a teacher. She loved little ones and she wanted to shape their minds for good. All of her students are special to her and over the years, thousands of little children that she taught and remembered her names and she remembered their parents, and she remembered her siblings and she followed along with what was going on in their lives," he said.

Gattis shared more about the nonprofit Mrs. Battle co-founded which was an integral part in helping teachers in the community get school supplies so students had what they needed to learn. He talked about how Mrs. Battle personally helped his family and words of wisdom she shared with teachers that embodied her lifelong dedication to the classroom.

"Look for the good in your classroom. Look for the good in your students and look for the good in yourself and do all that you can to feed and water that to support it. Know what your gifts are. Recognize the gifts of your students and bless them in your selves and bless them with them. Trust the people who love you. Listen to them and believe in them. That was Eula. She lived what she said. She was authentic in the way she approached life and the way she approached us," he said.

"As we mourn the passing of her life today, we can give thanks that somewhere along that journey of her life, Eula came to understand, why she was born. She felt comfortable in herself, and because she felt comfortable in herself, she was able to give so much to others," he added.

Mrs. Battle was laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery surrounded by family and close friends after a service that was held at Trinity United Methodist Church.