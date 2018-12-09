Clear

Huntsville firefighters respond to vacant house fire

When firefighters showed up the house was already in flames

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a vacant house fire at 3202 Blue Spring Road. Fire officials told WAAY 31 homeless people live in and outside of the house to help stay warm, but it was unoccupied when crews showed up. 

They don't believe this was an electrial fire because power and water is not connected to the house.

