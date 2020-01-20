Clear

6 people displaced after apartment fire on Golf Road SW in Huntsville

Five adults and one child are displaced.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:53 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire Monday morning on Golf Road.

The call for the fire at Serenity Apartments came in around 7:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish it.

Six units are currently without electricity. One unit has severe damage in the kitchen. 

Five adults and one child are displaced. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Florence
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Fayetteville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Decatur
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Scottsboro
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events