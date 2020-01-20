6 people displaced after apartment fire on Golf Road SW in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire Monday morning on Golf Road.
The call for the fire at Serenity Apartments came in around 7:30 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish it.
Six units are currently without electricity. One unit has severe damage in the kitchen.
Five adults and one child are displaced.
