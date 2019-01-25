Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville firefighters battle fire at local motel

A fire broke out at America's Best Value Inn overnight Friday. Huntsville Fire crews said one person was taken to the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:39 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Fire & Rescue are investigating a fire at a Huntsville Motel.

It happened around 2:30 Friday morning at America’s Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway. Huntsville fire confirms one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews could not tell us how the fire started or how many rooms were affected.

Investigators will be on the scene Friday trying to determine how the fire started.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fayetteville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events