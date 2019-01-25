Huntsville firefighters battle fire at local motel

Huntsville Fire & Rescue are investigating a fire at a Huntsville Motel.
It happened around 2:30 Friday morning at America’s Best Value Inn on Memorial Parkway. Huntsville fire confirms one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews could not tell us how the fire started or how many rooms were affected.
Investigators will be on the scene Friday trying to determine how the fire started.
