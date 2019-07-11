Huntsville Fire tackling increase of heat-related calls

With the heat advisory, firefighters are preparing for an increase in calls for those suffering from heat-related illnesses.

On Thursday, the firefighters caught a break because the rain cooled temperatures down, but they aren’t taking a deep breath just yet, as they are staying prepared for more heat-related calls to come.

“The last week or so, we’ve had indexes around 100-105, so we have had an increase in a number of heat-related injuries,” Derrick Stuckey, Chief deputy for Huntsville fire, said.

Stuckey said nobody is exempt from getting sick from the heat.

“It’s normally from people that are just working outdoors, you know, it could just be a homeowner,” he said.

He said they also continue to make sure the firefighters are keeping themselves safe when having to go out on any calls.

"We have our guys rotating in and out more often on a fire scene or on a longer incident," he said.

Stuckey said keeping yourself safe from a heat-related illness is easily preventable.

“Don’t overwork and take breaks and seek shelter if it’s too hot,” he said.

Firefighters said they get heat-related calls at all times, so they always have to stay prepared to deal with them.