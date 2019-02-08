Update: Huntsville fire sends 1 to hospital

A woman is headed to Huntsville Hospital after a house fire on Joy Circle on Friday morning.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue say the fire started in the kitchen.
Fire officials said the house is not liveable after the blaze. It was home to four adults and three children.
An investigator is on the way.
The American Red Cross is on the way to work with the family.
