Huntsville fire: Abandoned home destroyed in structure fire

Smoke can be seen from Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 12:21 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire near Sparkman Drive and Blue Spring Road.

A house is engulfed in flames and is a total loss, according to Huntsville fire.

Located behind the Little Caesars Pizza, the house is abandoned.

Neighbors said homeless people sometimes stayed in the house, but had been chased off as recently as Wednesday.

Firefighters are working to ensure nearby woods do not catch on fire.

