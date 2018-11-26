Huntsville fire investigating overnight apartment fire

Huntsville Firefighters are investigating after an apartment fire displaced 12 people.

Fire crews responded just after midnight Monday to the apartment complex on Rime Village Drive in Huntsville. The fire impacted eight different apartments. At least one apartment sustained heavy damage from the fire. Crews told WAAY 31 they had to cut the power to all eight apartments before they could enter. No one was hurt. Fire crews have not said how the fire started.

The Red Cross is working with the 12 people displaced from fire to find a place to stay.