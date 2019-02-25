Huntsville fire crews respond to Foster Complex at Alabama A&M University

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded Monday afternoon to the Foster Complex residence hall at Alabama A&M University.

The fire started at 1:15 p.m. in a bedroom on the fifth floor of the residence hall, and the sprinklers were activated. According to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the sprinklers extinguished the fire before crews arrived.

An investigation is underway, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. McKenzie said the sprinklers flooded the fifth floor of the building. No injuries were reported.

According to Jerome Saintjones with the university's Office of Marketing & Public Relations, students impacted by minor water damage will be temporarily reassigned pending proper cleanup. He said officials have indications the fire may have been accidental, and students have been cleared to return to their rooms.

Last week, a fire started in a room at the residence hall and caused students to be temporarily moved out of the building.