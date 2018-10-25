Clear
Huntsville fire responds to house fire on Eastbrook Circle

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Eastbrook Circle.

Officials say a woman lives in the house and that no one was injured. The fire was caused by clothes catching on fire in a dryer, most likely caused by the lint trap not being cleaning out.

The fire was contained to the garage, and power was cut to the home. The homeowner is displaced until they can turn this back on.

An electrical inspector must come out and check the home before the power can be turned back on. 

