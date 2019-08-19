Clear
Huntsville fire: Multiple units sent to structure fire

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 2504 Slate Drive.

