Huntsville fire: Burning wire for copper sparked shed fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a man burning wire to sell for copper lead to a shed catching on fire.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Pinedale Drive about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, department spokesman.

He said the fire spread across grass to the shed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no other structures were damaged.

McKenzie reminds residents that burning is not allowed within the city limits.