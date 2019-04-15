Huntsville family witnesses Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris

On Monday, WAAY 31 spoke with a Huntsville family in Paris witnessing a historic tragedy, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on fire in the central part of the city.

The Moore family said people are lining the streets near the cathedral. They family describes it as an incredibly somber scene.

"Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people. All of the traffic that shut off this area. People are getting out and walking," said Mitchell Moore.

The family is in Paris for business, but took a few days to see the sights. They'll be back in Huntsville on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of people that are upset. A lot of the bridges along the same river that have a view to the cathedral are packed with people, not just tourists, but locals as well. And, of course everyone taking pictures and just an overall sad mood," said Mitchell Moore.