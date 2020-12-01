Huntsville family without heat two weeks after home damaged during police standoff

A Huntsville family will fight the bitter cold with limited heat again Tuesday night, still looking at the destruction left behind after a deadly shooting in front of their home in the Five Points area last month.

We first talked to the Rhodes family hours after the fatal shooting of a man involved in a standoff with police at a nearby restaurant. They showed us the bullet holes in their bedroom and the damage done to their air conditioning units.

They told WAAY 31, since then, the city's contacted them about fixing their house. Nothing's been done, many outlets in their home aren't working and they have no reliable heat.

It's been two weeks since the Rhodes family's home was hit by bullets as Huntsville police fired their weapons trying to stop an armed man who waved a gun at them after coming off the Ted's Bar-B-Q roof. The family wants the damage from the shooting fixed, and even more importantly, heat back in their home.

"We kind of put off a little bit because we kept thinking we'd hear from them and there'd be some workers in and out and around the house."

Tuesday afternoon, Sandra Rhodes and her husband, RJ, worked to decorate their Christmas tree inside their Old Towne home.

"It's the event of the year for my grands. It's going to be a little hard to explain why there is a bullet hole in Nana and Papa's bedroom wall, so we're just waiting patiently for someone to get back with us," he said.

The Rhodes family is dreaming of a warm Christmas this year.

"We are experiencing no heat, and with this latest downturn of the weather, it's been extremely hard to keep warm. We had to purchase two or three space heaters at an expense we didn't plan to have right here at Christmas," she said.

Sandra explained they're doing what they can to keep warm.

"I had on two pairs of socks and I still have on long underwear, so it got cold," Sandra added.

Both of their AC units were hit by bullets and stopped working after the shooting. RJ Rhodes said a heating company they hired rigged a temporary fix to pull emergency heat from one of the two broken units, but the cost to keep just the upstairs of their house warm is far from cheap.

"You can click it over now, as of today, and put some heat upstairs. They said within a week, you can expect a $1,000 heat bill," he said.

Both are just waiting for answers from the city and its adjuster they sent to review the damage.

"Let's solve all this thing at one time. Get the electricians out. Get the air condition people, and take their word for it. They know what they're doing," RJ said.

"I'm just hoping that here during the Christmas season, somebody is going to make it right, someone's going to do the right thing," Sandra added.

WAAY 31 reached out to the city's legal team trying to learn more about when the Rhodes might get their house fixed and heat back inside. We're still waiting to hear back from them.